Market Drayton boosted by performance and return of favourite ahead of Shropshire derby

The Gingerbread Men pocketed a point in the North West Counties First Division South home stalemate against Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday in the battle to stay above the drop zone.

Dawson feels the clash, in which his side were reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes due to George Woodroffe's red card, brought another step forward in terms of performance.

One real boost ahead of Saturday's Shropshire derby away to mid-table Allscott Heath is the return of popular attacker Raul Bisong, who featured last time out for the first time this season.

"I thought we were excellent in the first half and we created lots of opportunities," said Dawson.

"It was good to have Raul back, he was a threat all game. We should've gone 1-0 up but blocked it off the line for them and missed from three yards out.

"The second half was a much more even game, we didn't quite get going then."

The Town boss added: "I think it was quite a harsh red card to be honest, their manager and captain both said it was a yellow card.

"We reorganised for 20 minutes and dealt with it really well.

"We wanted three points but if you go down to 10 men you take a point."

Direct and skilful dribbler Bisong, a Staffordshire University student, checked in at Greenfields during the second half of last season and quickly became a fan favourite.

Drayton also welcomed goalkeeper Matt Holmes against Cheadle and the experienced shot-stopper delivered a clean sheet.

Dawson added: "The results aren't quite matching our performances but we're getting there, we're close."