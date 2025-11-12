Liam Keen comment: It is time to restore some pride in Wolverhampton Wanderers!

It is time to restore some pride in Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This great club - one of the most historic in English football - is in dire straits and they have turned to Rob Edwards as Vitor Pereira's successor.

There is a general acceptance outside of the club that Wolves will be relegated this season, having amassed just two points from 11 matches and you would have to go back to the end of April for their last Premier League win.

Edwards will be arriving believing he can turn it around. The club will also be hoping for that same impact while also appreciating the reality of their current plight.

The new boss has two real priorities to focus on - the first of which is restoring pride in this great club.

The lack of structure and leadership from the top has been criticised and analysed a lot of late, but putting that to one side for the moment, Edwards must appeal to the hearts and minds of the Wolves fans.

As a former player, academy coach and interim head coach, the 42-year-old knows Wolves inside-out. This is his club and he is now the manager of it.