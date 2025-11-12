'I was going on the building site': How Will Brook went from potential labourer to Shrewsbury Town number one

The 22-year-old, who first came through at Leeds United before moving on to Nottingham Forest found himself without a club back in the summer.

Released by the Premier League side - he was at odds with what to do.

Like many players who find themselves out of contract and without a club, Brook attended the PFA training camps which help scores of out of contract players keep fit and find new clubs.

And it worked for Brook, has he was picked up by National League North part timers Leamington on an emergency deal.

It was a move that kept Brook in football - but not full time employment. To that end, the 22-year-old was days away from taking up a job as a labourer working alongside his father in the building trade.

However, Salop then came knocking. Fast forward three months, and Brook has firmly established himself at Salop with a string of fine displays, with thoughts of cold mornings on the building site a distant memory.