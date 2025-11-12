Fan column: Rob Edwards' Wolves return does make sense and he has support

Anybody who has played 100-plus games for Wolves instinctively has my support.

He’s coached at the club before, understands its culture, knows the area and its people and is au fait with the structure, the academy and the training facilities.

His settling-in period should be relatively short; he is based in Birmingham so any upheaval in domestic matters should be minimal.

He’s sitting on a three-and-a-half-year contract, safe in the knowledge that regardless of the final outcome of this season, he is certain to be at the helm next August whether or not Wolves are still in the Premier League.

Early inferences suggest that funds to strengthen an inadequate squad will be made available in January.

Unless Edwards rapidly galvanises the squad and Wolves have a chance of surviving, any substantial spending would be seen as an unwise outlay.