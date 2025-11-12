Deal or no deal: Who are West Brom's six out of contract players and will they land new Hawthorns deals?

Long serving players have departed - with the club's owners working to bring down the average age of the squad and the wage bill.

In the last two seasons - there have been a number of players out of contract with only the odd few handed new deals.

The current season may only be a few months old - but there will be players looking towards next summer and thinking where their futures may be, with their contracts set to run out.

Six Albion first team players are out of contract next summer - and Jonny Drury looks at what the chances are of them being handed a new deal.

Josh Maja

Maja's time at Albion has had some big ups and some big downs.

From the two injuries in his first campaign - to that blistering goalscoring form last season where he looked as though he would not stop scoring.

But, although the goals were memorable his injury record is what he might just be remembered for.

He returned recently having been out since the New Year - but despite a goal on his return against Norwich, he hasn't looked like hitting the heights of that spell last season.

Whether it is match sharpness or something else, I don't know. But he doesn't seem the same player at the moment.

Maja on action against Oxford (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

This is not certain, but I would imagine Albion will have had a conversation or looked to tie down Maja to a new deal, but as it stands he is out of contract in the summer.

If he can hit his straps like we know he can, then he can be one of the most potent strikers in the division. If he does re-discover his form though, he will be a quality striker available on a free in the summer.

Verdict: Maybe

Karlan Grant

Long serving Grant's lengthy deal he signed in the last Premier League campaign is up in the summer.

Grant has divided opinion among some during his time at the club. After relegation he bagged 18 goals.

He racked up plenty of appearances either side of a loan move to Cardiff - and last season was one of Albion's better performers during early parts of the campaign.

He has had his worth for Albion managers, and has recently been praised by Ryan Mason for what he brings to the squad.

However, it may just be a time where Grant is moved on in the summer after six years with the club.

Verdict: No deal

Jed Wallace

Signed on a free, the club captain was a regular during his first two seasons at Albion, netting six goals in both campaigns.

Since then his game time has diminished, much of it coming as a substitute.

Jed Wallace in action for Albion at Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

I think most fans hail the hard work and leadership Wallace has brought to Albion during his time at the club.

But given his limited role and a few issues with injury, it is unlikely he remains beyond this season.

Verdict: No deal

Ousmane Diakite

An interesting one that will cause debate among fans.

Diakite is only just starting to get his first real run of starts in the side - having joined on a free last summer.

He has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances up to now.

Diakite has brought his physical qualities to the Albion side, breaking up play and showing he does have value.

But has he done enough to land a new deal? I think on this one, it depends what happens between now and the end of the season.

Verdict: Maybe

Joe Wildsmith

The Baggies number two had a spell in the side after the departure of Alex Palmer - but a handful of costly errors saw him replaced by Josh Griffiths.

Either side of that he has been the understudy and has been praised in that role.

Given how his time at Albion has gone and the talented young goalkeepers coming through the ranks, it looks unlikely he stays on.

Verdict: No deal

Daryl Dike

This is a whole story in itself. Dike's injury woes, if that is a strong enough word to use, are well documented.

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He has spent more time out than he has fit at Albion - but when he has been fit and firing he has shown just what he can do.

That spell back in 2022 and into 2023 was arguably his best, when he racked up the goals only to be cut down with injury yet again.

There is frustration around Dike and a will for him to return and have a run of games.

But this season, despite getting back onto the bench in recent weeks, it hasn't happened.

The injury woes all point to Dike not being offered a new deal in the summer - and that looks the mostly likely. The only way he could land a possible extension, is if he can break his way in and get on a run.

But that, still now, looks far away.

Verdict: No deal