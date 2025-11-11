What Carlos Corberan has said amid reports linking ex-West Brom boss with Championship return

The Spaniard took over at The Hawthorns in 2022 - and in his only full season at the club he guided Albion to the Championship play-offs.

After being repeatedly linked with moves away from the club - Corberan did depart on Christmas Eve last year after La Liga side Valencia stumped the release clause in his contract.

He helped keep them in La Liga and almost took them into the European places.

This season has been a different story though for the former Baggies chief - with the club sitting one place above the drop zone having won just two of the first 12 games.

And amid that bad run, a number of a reports have linked Corberan with a possible return to the Championship.

With Rob Edwards set to join Wolves from Middlesbrough - it has been claimed that Boro are interested in the possibility of bringing Corberan back to England.

The ex-Albion boss was asked about the links in a recent press conference - and said: "Regarding any rumours, I can only say that my commitment to turning things around is the absolute maximum.

"We’re going to give it our all to reverse this situation because nothing hurts us more than seeing Valencia like this."

If Corberan was to return to English football, it would be his third senior job having previously led Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final.