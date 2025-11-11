Village bowls club under threat - here is how to help

Preston Brockhurst officials made the plea for new recruits last month after a campaign that saw the club field just three senior citizens teams.

“Unfortunately we have had no response,” said Margaret Foster, spokeswoman for the club which is based between Shrewsbury and Wem.

Two of the Preston Brockhurst sides competed in the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League this year – and its chairman, Roger Whitfield, is eager for them to survive.

“Preston Brockhurst are struggling for both players and organisers in order to prevent the club from folding,” he said, adding that Margaret could be contacted by email (fozandmarg@hotmail.com).