Two 7s as Salop spurn chances in EFL Trophy exit: Shrewsbury Town player ratings v Northampton

Salop arrived at the home of the League One outfit knowing that only a win in 90 minutes would do if they were to progress into the knock-out stages of the competition but, despite coming from behind in the first half thanks to an impressive goal from Tommy McDermott which cancelled out Kamamrai Swyer's stunner, they succumbed in the second half when a simple ball over the top found its way to Conor McCarthy, and he finished from close range.

On another night, Salop could've had a hatful; John Marquis was denied by Lee Burge in both halves, as was Luca Hoole, while George Lloyd hit the post from close range and Anthony Scully also passed up a couple of openings.

Now, all eyes turn to the crucial meeting with fellow strugglers Newport County at Croud Meadow this coming Saturday. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields.

Will Brook 6

Could only stretch in vain as Swyer powered an excellent opening goal past him and into the far corner. Left with little protection and exposed too simply when McCarthy struck in the closing stages.

Tom Sang 6

Got through plenty of work over on the right hand side. There were a couple of erratic moments with the ball but plenty of determination and energy.

Luca Hoole 6

Might've opened the scoring from close range in the first half, only to be denied by Burge. Demonstrated his passing range with raking diagonals.

Tom Anderson 6