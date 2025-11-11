"There’s a lot of work to do" - Wolves skipper hopeful of club's revival

Under the care of interim boss James Collins, Wolves frustrated Chelsea and were level going into half-time, but a second half capitulation saw the hosts run away with a 3-0 win.

Despite admitting it is tough to take at the bottom of the table, captain Toti believes more work on the training ground - with Rob Edwards coming in as the new head coach - can help Wolves turn it around.

“We need to build from it," Toti said of the first half performance.

"We know there’s a lot of work to do, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing.

"Right now, we’ve got an international break, and it’s a time to work more and more, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ll focus on that.

“It’s not easy. It’s been 11 games and no wins, so it’s tough, I’m not going to lie.

"We need to be mentally strong, physically. We need to be ready, it’s a fight and we still have a lot of games to go, and we’re definitely going to keep working for that first one and I hope, after the first, more will come.”

Summer signing Ladislav Krejci has been one of Wolves' better performers in an otherwise forgettable season so far.

And the defender echoes Toti's thoughts as he insists an international break rest and a strong return to training will help Wolves get back on track - with Edwards' first game in charge coming against Crystal Palace at Molineux.

“For us now, every day is important, and only we decide how our energy, our mentality will be in training, and into the games," Krejci said.

"Let's take a rest and come again.”