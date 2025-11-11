Northampton v Shrewsbury: Progression and progress the aim as Salop look for life ahead of League Two basement battle

It is a chance of silverware of course - which admittedly seems a long way off at this stage.

However, what it also offers is a chance to get straight back on the horse and get back to winning ways after their five match unbeaten run came to a flat end at Crewe on Saturday.

Salop head to Northampton Town on Tuesday evening knowing their task is simple if they want to progress to the next round of the competition.

Having beaten Chelsea under 21s earlier in the season - which was followed by a defeat against League Two rivals Walsall, Appleton's side know what anything other than a victory at Sixfields will not be good enough.

And that is what Appleton is drumming into his players ahead of the game.

He said: "The reality is, there are no grey areas with it, it is very much black and white, if we win we are though, if we lose we are out.

"Anything other than a win isn’t going to be good enough.