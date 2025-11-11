Michael Appleton hails 'dominant' Shrewsbury Town in EFL Trophy exit and makes 'big chances' statement ahead of huge league clash

Tommy McDermott's equaliser cancelled out Kamamrai Swyer's stunning opener in the first half, but when Salop failed to take advantage of a host of excellent opportunities they'd created for themselves, they remained vulnerable to the sucker punch, which was delivered by Conor McCarthy with 12 minutes to go.

On another night Shrewsbury, away from home against a side operating in a division higher than them, might've been out of sight though by the time that decisive third goal of the night arrived; John Marquis, Anthony Scully and Luca Hoole all could've hit the back of the net long before the tie was taken away from them, while George Lloyd hit the post after McCarthy settled the scores.

Appleton only hopes that his players produce a similar string of quality openings in their key meeting with basement club Newport County in League Two on Saturday - and that this time, when it matters, they enjoy the fruits of those opportunities.

"I thought we were the dominant team on the night," Appleton said.

"Certainly in terms of the chances we created, big chances in the game, but if you don't take those chances you can get punished. We're disappointed to be punished in the manner we did, but I think it gives me confidence going into the weekend.

"I don't think it would've been unfair if we'd have scored five or six tonight.

"Even in the first half period, they've scored a fantastic goal but we've had a chance where it's hit the keeper in the face from two yards out from Luca Hoole.

"If we score in that moment, they've got to flood bodies forwards. They were two big chances - the type that if we get them on Saturday, hopefully there'll be a different outcome."