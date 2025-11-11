Salop had turned around their early season form to go on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Two wins and two draws in the league had seen Salop lift themselves out of the League Two drop zone - before an impressive display saw them progress past South Shields in the FA Cup.

Their run ended on Saturday at Gresty Road as they were beaten 3-1 - with Appleton stating that his team 'didn't turn up' in the second half as they slipped to a defeat.

They return to action with an EFL Trophy clash at Sixfields on Tuesday evening - knowing a victory will see them progress to the knockout stages.

The Salop boss wants a response and hopes it will be a dress rehearsal for a massive clash on Saturday - as the league's bottom two sides face off when Shrewsbury take on Newport County.

He said: "It is a huge disappointment, but we have to bounce back from it now.

"It's done. I didn't like it, what I have seen.

"I hope that we can bounce back really quickly, and make sure that we are competitive midweek.

"Hopefully it will be like a dress rehearsal for Saturday against Newport in terms of how we go about it and what we want to do.

"Regardless of the result on Tuesday, I just want to see a more competitive performance."

Salop went behind early in the second half at Crewe - before the home side killed the game with a goal in stoppage time.

It could well have been more had it not been for a handful of crucial saves from goalkeeper Will Brook.

And Appleton has praised the summer signing for another impressive display after his summer arrival from Leamington.

He added: "The ones in the first half were very much errors from us that gifted them an opportunity to have opportunities at that goal. He got us out of the you know what.

"In the second half, it was just poor play from us and a little bit of good play from them.

"They capitalised on us not being competitive enough.

"He has been a calming influence, a rock at times when we have needed, and hopefully that continues."