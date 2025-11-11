Marine v AFC Telford United: Bucks hunt elusive away win with hosts faltering on own patch

Hardy Bucks supporters have clocked up several hundred, if not more, miles on the clock since a 3-2 Southern Premier Central victory at Bedford Town on January 11 - just their second fixture of 2025, for a last regulation league away win.

It will be on the minds of all of a Telford persuasion heading north west to Merseyside outfit Marine on Tuesday night.

Now, the run since comes with some nuance, as Wilkin oversaw an unforgettable play-off final success away from home on Kettering Town's own patch at the beginning of May.

Telford trounced National League North rivals Darlington 6-0 in County Durham just last month. That was in the FA Cup to reach the first round proper - where the Bucks gave it a proper go but just fell short away to higher-ranked Sutton United.

In essence this is a side that still knows how to win away from the SEAH Stadium, but needs to prove it.

There have been 15 league away games since Bedford - excluding the Kettering euphoria - and 12 have been draws. Wilkin's side have often shown a sturdy base on their travels but not enough guile and firepower to claim all three points.

The Bucks boss will hope that can change in Crosby tonight against a Marine side managed by popular former Shrewsbury loanee Bobby Grant. Marine achieved an impressive finish of 15th at step two last term, their debut campaign at National North level.

They won promotion as Northern Premier play-off winners in 2024.

The trip Rossett Park brings back memories of Lee Moore's double from the penalty spot in a play-off semi-final clash in 2007 on the way to promotion to National North almost two decades ago.

Those with strong enough memories will recall an FA Trophy quarter-final defeat there in 1984 following an iconic Bucks Head comeback.

Wilkin's class of 2025/26 will have to go some to buck their 2025 away day struggles trend - but there is hope in the shape of wobbling home form for the hosts.

Grant's men have lost just once in their last five games, with three of those successes, albeit all away from home.

Indeed, the Mariners have lost four out of five on their own patch and are winless in that period.

From a Bucks perspective, boss Wilkin will have a decision about whether to reintroduce Oliver Cawthorne for the league clash.

Venezuelan Cawthorne has enjoyed a fine season but missed the last three games with injury, including the FA Cup exit at Sutton and heavy 4-2 Merthyr reverse.

Orrin Pendley is also sidelined, so new recruit David Solademi has twice featured, against Merthyr and in Saturday's much-improved 1-1 draw at ambitious Macclesfield - where the Bucks were unfortunate not to see out an early lead.

Solademi partnered Jordan Piggott, who clocked up a 150th appearance for the club.

Pendley and winger Dylan Allen-Hadley are making progress from their setbacks having not featured since September 20 and October 4 respectively.