'It felt miles away': Josh Griffiths on his West Brom rise, making number one spot his own and Ben Foster influence

The 24-year-old Hereford born shot stopper joined Albion at the age of ten, rising up through the academy ranks while his reputation rose with him.

At just 19 he was sent out on the first of four loan spells he had away from Albion - joining Cheltenham Town where he helped the club to win the League Two title.

Moves to Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers followed - with a run of games for the Baggies sandwiched inbetween after an injury to fellow academy graduate Alex Palmer.

After that, a year on the bench followed, a season which included the infamous FA Cup Black Country derby clash with Wolves.

Then came the final loan to Bristol Rovers and another recall after Alex Palmer was sold to Ipswich Town. Again, Griffiths was back at Albion playing second fiddle to Joe Wildsmith, but when he was dropped late last season, in came Griffiths.

And he hasn't looked back.

More than 14 years on since he first arrived at the club as a ten year old, he is now firmly the club's number one. There has been the odd mistake, but he was lauded in front of the Albion fans after a top class display against Norwich, and saved a Charlton penalty in last week's trip to The Valley.

Despite being Albion's clear number one now, after years out on loan - the goalkeeper has admitted that the current situation did feel like it was a 'long way away' at times.

He said: "The moment I am in now seemed like miles and miles away and it probably was when I was a kid in the academy.

"It is a long journey and I have had four, five, six years of going out on loan to different places up and down the country, came back to Albion to be number two before finding myself where I am now.

"I'd say it is a different journey but everyone's path in football is different.

"I've always had that goal in my sights though and those loans were taken on with that picture in the back of my mind as well, because it has got me to the position I'm in now.

"That road seems a long way away when you're in the academy system, but as the club has shown with Alex Palmer and myself, it is definitely possible."

When Griffiths was rising through the ranks, he was highly rated, as was Palmer, with both tipped to potentially make an impact on the first team stage.

During that rise, Griffiths came into contact with the likes of former number ones Ben Foster and Sam Johnstone, training with them and having the fortune of learning off Premier League seasoned goalkeepers.

Griffiths explains that their advice was invaluable and he now sees himself in their shoes - when it comes to helping those below him.

He added: "When first team lads used to come and speak to me as a young kid, you take in everything they say and try to do what they tell you.

"Ben Foster, Sam Johnstone, who were the number ones at the time when I was getting closer to the main stage, spoke to me at an important period and I was grateful for any words of wisdom or advice they could give because it is massive at that age to hear from pros at the top of their game.

"So if I can give the academy lads in our ranks now any bit of advice and they take it on board based on my experiences, then I'll be happy.

"Fozzy was number one at the time. We'd be ball boys at some games and would watch him warm up, Nayls (Mark Naylor), the goalkeeper coach would always make an effort to get Fozzy to speak to us.

"He was playing in the Premier League and was a star in my eyes and I was lucky enough to train with him briefly and he was the one I looked up to."