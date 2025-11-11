The 28-year-old Poland international joined Villa back in 2020 for £16m from Nottingham Forest and his closing in on his 200th appearance for Villa.

Back in the summer Cash was linked with a possible move away from Villa Park - however nothing materialised and last month he penned a new contract to keep him at the club until 2029.

In an interview with ESPN, the Villa full back has revealed that he had two offers to leave the club in the summer - but his relationship with boss Unai Emery convinced him to remain at the club.

His former club Forest were one of the clubs keen on bringing Cash back to the City Ground, but the defender said: "I had two offers from different clubs in the summer but I never really focused on that.

"My main priority is to stay at Villa. I think Villa's a great club, I've done a lot of work there obviously over the years to progress as a player and I still think there's a lot more to go to be honest.

"So my main priority I said in the summer to the manager when we had a chat that I wanted to stay, I wanted to keep improving and this year I think I found a good little bit of form and [I was] delighted that they came to me and offered me a deal.

"We always have an end of season talk and he just asked me where I was at and how I was feeling and that he'd love to keep me.

"I still had a few years left on my contract as well but it was a point where 'was I going to renew or what was the case?'

Cash after netting recently against Man City (Nick Potts/PA)

"I had an open and honest chat that I really want to stay. It's a great club. I feel really settled here. I feel at home here. I've got my house and stuff here and I just wanted to commit my future and then they came to me and offered me a new contract.

"It had been in the pipeline for a few months when we had the conversation. But I was never really set on leaving. I feel at home and feel settled.

"I have a good connection with the manager. We have a lot of conversations, not regularly, but we have conversations one-to-one a lot and he's a massive part in me obviously committing and obviously the club as well.

"It speaks for itself. Obviously playing for such a big club is an honour but having a manager that's so good behind it is definitely a big key factor."