Dave Edwards: Rob Edwards appointment a no brainer for head coach and Wolves

I'm in a unique position when thinking about what I would do in this situation, because Rob has a very similar relationship with the club, and if I was in his position and Wolves came calling, I couldn't turn it down.

I fully understand why he would join Wolves.

They have two points from 11 games and it's a club that is very disconnected, with frustration from the fans towards the ownership, but the supporters want to go with the players.

They know there's not as much quality as last season, but you look at the home games against Burnley and Chelsea recently, the fans have really stuck with the team. So that's got to be encouraging for Rob and he knows if he can get a bit more out of this team, help connect the fan base with the football club, then Wolves can go and pick up points.

They are still favourites to go down and it would be a bit of a miracle for Wolves to stay up, but there's still a long way to go. There's still a lot of points to play for, and you just never know if he can get results early and start to get it turned. Momentum is a big thing in football, and if he can shift it into Wolves' way, then hopefully we can dream about staying in the Premier League.

But that is a long way off and first and foremost it's about providing a football team that the fans are really proud of.

Looking at his managerial background he has taken some risks in the past and looking at what he did with Luton - this Wolves team is better than that Luton team, player for player.