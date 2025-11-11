Dave Edwards: A big week ahead for Shrewsbury Town's revival

It was always going to be a tough ask because Crewe were the one team in this run of games who are contenders to finish in the play-offs, or above, and we knew it would be a harder fixture.

This result will not define Town's season, but they definitely had enough to get something out of the game.

The first half was very competitive with chances at both ends. Josh Ruffels scored a good goal and we were waiting to have a big reaction, with a sold-out 1,600 away following, and go after Crewe in the second half.

Unfortunately, which is very uncharacteristic of them in recent weeks, they just didn't quite turn up.

I've always said this season, Shrewsbury perform so much better when they are a team which is winning loose balls in the middle of the pitch, landing on those moments.

They have done that in the last five games, they've definitely been the better team at winning the second ball and being on the front foot, but for whatever reason, for half an hour in that second half, they didn't manage to do that.