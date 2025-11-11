Championship club shortlist Gary O'Neil for vacant job days after ex-Wolves boss made Molineux u-turn

O'Neil was axed by Wolves last December - but looked to be in line for a sensational return less than 12 months later.

Shortly after O'Neil's replacement, Vitor Pereira, was sacked last Sunday, the former midfielder emerged as the leading candidate to make a shock return.

Talks had taken place and O'Neil was preparing his backroom staff - while Wolves fans hit back at the possible appointment and penned an open letter to the owners about the direction of the club.

O'Neil then made a u-turn and pulled out of the race, and speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports' coverage of Wolves' clash with Chelsea on Saturday, the 42-year-old explained that the move 'did not feel like the right time or right fit'.

But reports linking the former Molineux boss with a new job have continued.

His name has been linked with the soon to be vacant managerial position at Middlesbrough - with Boro boss Rob Edwards set to be appointed as Pereira's successor.

O'Neil spent time as a player at Boro and has been previously linked with the role twice in the past. He is currently the bookmakers favourite at 5/2, but reports in the North East have stated that the appointment of O'Neil would not be welcomed by some Boro fans.

Now it has emerged that the ex-Wolves chief is on the radar of Norwich City - who sacked Manning on Saturday following a dreadful start to the season.

Manning joined the club from Bristol City but after the Canaries dropped into the relegation zone - he was swiftly moved on.

O'Neil, who also had a spell as a player at Carrow Road, is among the early favourites along with ex-Southampton and Rangers boss Russell Martin.