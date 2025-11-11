Avengers assemble for a title tilt - bowls round-up

They take on Horsehay on the artificial green at the village club near Telford after a 3-1 (76-67 on aggregate) win over Sir Wood last week that featured a 21-8 win for four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer.

That was his first appearance of the winter, but with club bowls chairman Chris Hayward at the helm, the Avengers are determined to do better than in the first season of the league when they finished fourth.

Inaugural champions Shifnal and Bylet – who both play again on Monday - and Buccaneers currently lead the way in the race for a near £1,000 top prize.

Bandit Bowls

Joe Killen’s super start to the winter campaign continued in the latest booming Bandit Bowls one-day competition.

The St Georges star won the Allscott Heath Open late last month and was at it again on Saturday at the District Club in Whitchurch.

Twenty-year-old Killen came out on top of a record-breaking 38 entries thanks to a 21-13 victory over Potteries ace Nathan Brown in the final.

It meant he took the biggest part of a £266 prize fund after beating county team-mate Stuart Rutter 21-14 in the semi-finals, when his twin brother Tom was beaten 15 by Brown.

“We had 38 entries and we had a great day with sunshine most of the time, which made for some great bowling, with a total of 93 games on the day,” said organiser Michael Cooper.

Quarter-final results – Rutter 21 Ed Proudlove 14; Joe Killen 21 Darren Palin 14; Tom Killen 21 Will Childs 17; Brown 21 Terery Howard 20.

2026 West Brom Open

A £1,200 first prize seems certain to lure Shropshire’s top bowlers to enter the 2026 West Brom Open.

And names are already being taken after promoter Jess Bennett (07462 343661) confirmed they would be sticking to a 256-entry format, with weekend qualifiers in March (practice available) and finals day on Sunday, April 12.

Entry costs £20 and Bennett added: “Losing qualifiers will get their entry fee back and there will once again be a £100 prize for the under-21 who proceeds furthest in the competition."

The date of the finals does not clash with any of the numerous open comps already unveiled by Shropshire clubs.