AFC Telford United boss weighing up 'right time' for defensive call

Cawthorne, 23, was a Bucks linchpin in the early months of the season but an ankle injury sidelined him for three games, including the FA Cup first round defeat at Sutton United.

Wilkin resisted any urge to restore centre-back Cawthorne to the team for the draw at Macclesfield on Saturday as the defender remained an unused substitute. The boss has a head scratcher for Tuesday night's clash at 11th-placed Marine, with new recruit David Solademi and Jordan Piggott partnering in Cheshire last time out.

The Bucks' improved squad depth means Wilkin hasn't had to rush players back too soon, but he had no doubt all would return.

"They will when the time is right," Wilkin said. "If I'd really needed to push Oliver, he would have played, and it's fantastic, his attitude to wanting to get back in the side.

"He desperately wanted to play against Sutton and play on Tuesday night. The pair of those probably came a little bit soon for him, but showing that attitude and desire to want to be out there with the lads, although you're not 100%, it's a great quality to have.

"He's a terrific chap to have around the place. He's been fantastic for us this season, but we've got a lot of good lads in that changing room that want to do well for this club, which is important."

Another of Wilkin's central defensive options, Orrin Pendley, is making progress after an ankle injury has not seen him feature since late September.

Winger Dylan Allen-Hadley is another sidelined having not featured in more than a month.

Marine are six points better off than 18th-placed Telford.