Wolves Fans' Verdict v Chelsea: More of the same signals big job for new boss

Harry Lee

As Wolves fans we'd be forgiven for hoping to see a different type of performance under a new manager, albeit one who was in temporary charge, but unfortunately for those loyal fans making the trip to Stamford Bridge and the rest of us tuning in on the telly, it was much more of the same negative football, riddled with individual errors and an embarrassing lack of counter attacking threat.

The selected XI was probably one that was to be expected considering the injuries and suspensions, however it was clear early on that despite some spells of possession, it was a training session for Chelsea in terms of attack vs defend. Sam Johnstone making some decent saves to keep us in the game in the first half, going into the break at 0-0 was something every supporter would have snapped your hand off for.

However, any confidence gained from this was quickly drained early in the second half. The lack of marking a man rather than covering space is alarming, with Gusto able to easily ghost in for the first. Similar for the second with Joao Pedro having an age to get his strike off unchallenged.

In all fairness to James Collins he did not have much time to work these players directly, and as we all know the squad is devoid of confidence, leadership and ability in key areas. All problems that the incoming Rob Edwards inherits, and has a huge task to turn it around, not just this season but for the inevitable rebuild next season for the Championship which beckons.

There is one thing which Rob Edwards can quickly impact, and that's bringing the fans together as one with the players. He knows this club and will get the immediate backing from the supporters, let's hope he gets the backing in January and the summer window to bring in some much needed home grown talent.

Clive Smith

What did (the other) Elvis say, I dont want to go to Chelsea?