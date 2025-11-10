Wilkin delighted as AFC Telford make their point

Remi Walker's eighth goal of the campaign was cancelled out on the hour by Danny Elliott's unstoppable free-kick for the hosts, and Wilkin preferred to accentuate the positive in his side's display.

"Overall, you know how difficult it is to come here, to a side that's in fine fettle at the moment and on their home patch on a difficult surface for us to adapt to," said Wilkin.

"I think you've got to be fairly content with it, albeit when you take the lead, if you can go and find that second goal, obviously, you know, it could be a whole lot better outcome.

"I think keeping everything in perspective and looking at Tuesday's disappointment (a home defeat by Merthyr Town) and needing a little bit of a reaction in a certain way, yeah, I thought we got that."

Wilkin showed faith in the side that had been defeated in midweek and was rewarded.

David Solademi partnered Jordan Piggott, making his 150th appearance for the club. Both were commendably solid at the back, restricting a Silkmen side with nine goals in their previous two outings to Elliott's solitary strike.

"The lads did brilliantly to get us into the box seat and take the lead. We started the game really, really well," added Wilkin.

"Macclesfield are a good side and is going to ask questions of you, you expect that.

"There was one moment in the first half that they would possibly feel they should have done better, but we've had some near moments as well where the final pass has perhaps just gone astray at the most crucial time, but all things being considered, I think it's a good point on the road."

Wilkin's side were playing the first of three away games, with a league visit to Marine tomorrow, followed by next weekend's trip to Chesham United in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The manager's slight regret at not leaving Cheshire with a victory was balanced out by the commitment they showed when Elliott's goal could have signalled a collapse.

"I'm a little bit disappointed to give the free-kick up initially, but you have to take your hat off and say it is a tremendous strike, it's gone right in the top corner," said Wilkin.

"I think, then, the test for us is that we stay together, we don't let our standards drop, and we continue to work hard, fight, and battle for one another.

"With the support of the crowd, and we had a great following again. I think we've done exactly that.

"We certainly deserved the point, and again, it comes down to fine margins. When you look at everything and understand how well we played at times on Tuesday and took nothing from the game, and were well and truly beaten, which we were, it's a nice response.

"Lots of lads that are learning, and I've no doubt we'll improve.

"Every game's tough and competitive and physical, and seeing these young men improve on that front and become tougher and better able to deal with situations; when you're rocked back at one all, and you're away from home, and you've got that little bit about you to stay together and hold your nerve and concentration, and they've done fantastically well-to-do exactly that."

