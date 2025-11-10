Spring calendar is already packed - bowls round-up

Opens at Meole Brace, Edgmond and Shifnal are all returning in March – and on the same dates as this year – and there’s a new comp at Donnington Wood as well as the revamped Burway Open, plus possibly the Adderley Open again.

Competitions guru Rob Burroughs said: “I’m delighted to say a new competition at Donnington Wood will be running as well on the first weekends of the Edgmond and Shifnal Opens.

“There is only one change I am going to make to the comps I run, which is in response to some criticism this year, which I do listen to and try to make improvements.

“Any player who has played a game this year for one of those clubs cannot play in that club’s competition in 2026 – and I will be applying this to all my competitions in future."

Finals dates of the competitions are – Donnington Wood Open on Saturday, March 21, at 5.30pm; Shifnal Spring Open on Saturday, March 28, at 5.30pm; Edgmond Open on Saturday, April 4, at 10.30am; Meole Brace Open on Sunday, April 5, at 11.30am; Burway Open on Saturday, April 18, at 2.30pm.

District Invitation Winter League

It’s tight at the top of the formative District Invitation Winter Bowling League table in Whitchurch as two raiders from outside Shropshire pull clear.

Reigning champions Chirk and a strengthened Crewe line-up are locked together at the top after three fixtures, but a rejuvenated Elephant & Castle were unbeaten and with a game in hand going into week four.

Chirk beat Adderley 8-2 (111-100 on aggregate) in their four singles-two doubles fixture last week, the in-form Andy Armstrong winning 21-9, while Crewe edged past Archibald Worthington 6-4 and by just three shots, 112-109.

Crewe tackle Woore on Wednesday after Adderley versus Calverhall on Tuesday, then it’s Bridgewater against Malpas Sports on Thursday before host club District face AWC on Friday.

Malpas Senior Citizens League

News of potential newcomers to a Shropshire affiliated veterans bowling league will be relayed to its current clubs on Wednesday afternoon.

Malpas Senior Citizens League has a re-arranged committee meeting at Malpas Farmers BC at 2pm when delegates hope they have positive news from secretary Christine Quinlan.

As soon as the 2025 season ended for the 23 teams playing in two divisions ended, she launched an appeal for recruits.

“We are an over-60s league with most league matches played on Wednesday afternoons at 2pm and clubs situated within a 13-mile radius of Malpas are eligible to apply,” said Quinlan, who can be contacted on 07710 257583.