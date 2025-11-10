Rose is the hero as Tigers triumph on the road

Having been edged out 4-3 by hosts Swindon Wildcats on Saturday, Tigers were keen to get back to winning ways and they did just that thanks to Danny Rose's overtime winner after the clash had ended 4-4.

Rose, Joe Aston, David Thomson and Scott McKenzie had scored earlier in regulation time and head coach Tom Watkins was pleased to taste success away from home.

“It’s a good feeling to pick up the win on the road and, of course, with it being a cup game as well, it had that extra bonus," said Watkins.

"It’s a been long time since our first away win of the season (against Leeds) and hopefully the win is something we can build on as we have done very well playing at home, so we need to improve on the road.

"We need to transfer those performances every night and find the consistency.

"Perhaps it was an unlikely overtime winner in Danny Rose, but he finished it like a 50 goal-a-season scorer and is one of the players that played at a solid level all weekend.”

Having conceding four goals in the first period at Swindon the night before, Tigers found themselves trailing early on in Bristol.

Harry Ferguson was sent to the penalty box for tripping, giving Bristol a power play chance and Tanner Butler took just seconds of the man advantage to score for the hosts.

Tigers hit back two minutes later. Rhodes Mitchell-King’s shot was saved by Bristol netminder Tommy Nappier, but Aston was on hand to score from the rebound.

The visitors then got a power play chance of their own when Reece Cochrane was called for delay of game. Patrick Brown sent a pass to Thomson, who hit a first-time shot that flew past Nappier to give Telford the lead.

That advantage lasted less than a minute, though, as Jake Bricknell struck back to level the game.

In the opening minute of the second period, Tigers regained the lead when a Rose shot from distance beat Nappier.

But Bristol hit back again with a delayed penalty goal from Bricknell.

Midway through the game, Tigers had another power play chance when Jay King was called for hooking.

But it would be Bristol that scored despite the numerical disadvantage, when Butler broke away to net.

Tigers started the third period chasing the game, as they have done a lot lately, but this time an early goal drew them level as McKenzie continued his good form of late to score Tigers’ fourth of the game.

With no further goals in regulation time, the game went to overtime.

And Tigers sealed the victory in the second minute of the overtime period when McKenzie sent a pass across the circles to Rose, who beat Nappier with a low shot.

Tigers are back in action next weekend. On Saturday, they host Hull Seahawks in the NIHL National Cup before a National Division clash at Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday.

