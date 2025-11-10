'No reason why': Morgan Rogers insists Aston Villa contract decision 'easy' as England star explains Unai Emery influence

The West Brom academy graduate who went on to sign for Man City - has seen his career go from strength to strength since arriving at Villa from Middlesbrough in January 2024 for a fee that was set to rise to £15m.

The 23-year-old has netted 18 goals in 86 appearances for Villa - playing a key role in helping them qualify for last season's Champions League.

He went on to make his England debut in November last year - and was voted as the PFA Young Player of the Season back in the summer.

And Rogers has now been rewarded with a second new deal in the space of 12 months. The England star was already contracted up until 2030, with the new deal extending his stay for a further 12 months while also making him one of the highest paid players at the club.

Rogers has explained that there is no reason why he would not want to remain at Villa - and he now sees the club as 'home' following a superb rise since arriving at Villa Park.

He said: "The faith from the people at the club is a really nice feeling, and I couldn’t wait to sign. I’m really happy.

"It’s home. Being from the area makes it that bit sweeter, but the manager, the players, the staff, everyone here is so warm and welcoming every day.

“I’m excited to come in and train, work hard and give my all every day. I really enjoy it.

Morgan Rogers’ goal inspired a fifth-consecutive win for Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

“The most important thing for me is enjoying my football and being able to express myself. There’s no reason why I wouldn’t want to stay here.

“We’ve come a long way in such a short space of time but we’ve got ability, the players and definitely the staff and the manager as well, so we can’t see why not.

“It gets harder each year and each team gets better and better and the league gets harder and harder, but we’re getting better with that as well.

“We’ve got to adapt, learn and get better. It’s exciting times ahead. We’re a young group. There’s an experience within it but we’re going through things together and getting stronger.”

Rogers had only spent half a season with Middlesbrough - having joined the club from Man City, when Villa came calling.

He was quickly thrust into the Villa spotlight and has been an almost ever present since - and that is something he credits manager Unai Emery for.

Explaining how much influence Emery has had on him, Rogers said: “It’s everything.

“Especially with the things I’ve been through in the past with different teams, when you get a manager who’s so on your side and who wants to help and improve you, that really good relationship is very nice.

“For it to be a manager who’s so highly thought of in the game is really nice. I have a really good relationship with him and I can’t wait to keep working with him and keep progressing together.”