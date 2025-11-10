Liam Keen analysis: Spirited Wolves fall flat in tough Chelsea test

The club now have 27 matches remaining to save their season, but with Rob Edwards coming in as head coach and an international break now upon us, this match felt like the end of one era and the start to another.

Whether Edwards is able to pull off a miracle is another thing for another day.

On this occasion, interim boss James Collins attempted to put importance on this match during his Friday press conference.

He insisted the team had an opportunity to start their revival now and that although Chelsea would be a tough test, it was on Wolves to prove their quality. He remained positive and said all the right things.

After the game he correctly said that Wolves' season will not be defined on a game at Stamford Bridge but for a brief spell, there was hope that Wolves would get something from the game.

They weathered an early storm as the hosts pushed for an opening goal and for once Wolves did not concede in the opening stages of a game.

Once they settled, Wolves did well at breaking up play and going on the counter attack, particularly through midfielders Andre and Joao Gomes that consistently won the ball back to release those around them.