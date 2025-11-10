‘Hard to forgive’ - Michael Appleton apologises to supporters after defeat sees Shrewsbury Town slip into relegation zone

More than 1,600 fans made the trip to Gresty Road last Saturday, where Salop came under sustained second-half pressure and conceded twice after the break.

The loss - Shrewsbury’s eighth in the league this season - ended a four-game unbeaten run and dragged them back into the bottom two.

Boss Appleton apologised to supporters, saying: “We gave them a good day at South Shields but we didn’t on Saturday.

“I can only apologise, I want them to keep coming back, to keep giving us what they gave us on Saturday.

“We have got a nice game to look forward to on Tuesday, where we can let the shackles off a little bit, but then a huge game at home against Newport.

“I am disappointed. We were in it for 45 minutes and we didn’t turn up in the second half.

“Probably more so missing out on duels and second balls and the ugly side of the game. That is the bit that we have been good at of late.

“Sometimes when, if it's a poor touch, poor cross, or you have a shot instead of a cross, you can forgive it a little bit. But, when you lose duels on a regular basis and don't jump on second balls, it's hard to forgive.”

Salop arrived at Gresty Road unbeaten in four League Two matches - and in five in all competitions - a run that included three clean sheets.

But their momentum was halted as the Railwaymen fought back strongly after the interval.

Asked if he was disappointed to see that run end, Appleton added: “Yes definitely, but there is an opportunity on Tuesday to bounce back really quickly and hopefully start another run.

“That’s my focus now, the game is done. I don’t need anybody to tell me the reasons why we lost the game. I am pretty clear in my mind on the reasons why.

“Hopefully the players can take that on board and move forward.”

Josh Ruffels had levelled for Shrewsbury with a superb strike - his first goal for Salop.

However, former Salop loanee Tommi O’Reilly restored Crewe’s lead early in the second half before substitute Omar Bogle wrapped up proceedings late on.

Shrewsbury now visit Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night, needing a win to progress, before they host bottom League Two side Newport County on Saturday in a crucial early-season fixture.

“It's easy to overlook certain things when you are winning games of football. Having said that, I think we have been good credit and value for the run we have been on.

“We have to address what we weren’t great at, and I think we knew that quickly. We have to do that quickly and make sure that we do something about it midweek.”