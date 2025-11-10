Away win eludes them, but plenty of positives for Bucks

After the disappointment of their FA Cup exit and falling victim to Merthyr Town’s bold approach in a midweek home defeat, the Bucks headed to Macclesfield looking for a positive result to break their mini-slump.

The hosts were aiming for a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions, but Kevin Wilkin’s team restricted the Silkmen to just a few clear sights of goal and counter-attacked to good effect, which led to Remi Walker’s 15th-minute opener.

A watchful defensive effort maintained their lead, and when the hosts did break through, keeper Josh Gracey was equal to what they could muster. It took a high-quality strike from Danny Elliott, finding the top corner from a free-kick, to deliver a point and deny the Bucks.

The Bucks sought to be positive from kick-off, as did the hosts. Macc, managed by John Rooney, younger brother of Wayne, boast one of the division’s sharpest striking talents in Danny Elliott, and the Bucks sought to limit the supply lines to him.

In the sixth minute, the Bucks found Walker centrally, 15 yards out, with his back to the goal. Walker’s pass to Khanya Leshabela on his right gave his fellow midfielder a shooting chance, but he scuffed his shot and Max Dearnley stopped his effort routinely.

Macc were having some success in wide positions, with D’Mani Mellor invited to run into the space behind left-back Jordan Cranston. Jordan Piggott dealt with one successful incursion, conceding a corner at his near post with Elliott lying in wait for an error.

A few minutes later, a Bucks counter releases Walker and Matty Stenson from the halfway line with Macc understaffed. Walker advanced, and with the sole covering Macc defender reluctant to commit to a tackle, he drove a low shot past Dearnley and into the net off the inside of the post.

The hosts responded and Piggott again cleared at his near post in front of Josh Gracey, this time from Josh Kay’s cross.

Such moments were rare for Macc, with the Bucks appearing fairly comfortable.

Macc weren’t exactly rattled, but were clearly not being allowed to get into any stride, and a home crowd who’d seen them score nine goals in their last two home matches were a little disgruntled.

Ricardo Dinanga was almost presented with a shooting chance by a poor clearing header, but Macc did break through soon after, and the Bucks were grateful to goalkeeper Gracey for a fine stop to deny Elliott.

Walker, whose goal had been his eighth of a productive season, looked hungry for more and was often breaking forward in support of Stenson.

Gracey held a free-kick awarded deep into added time at his near post, and the Bucks went in at the break, able to reflect on a satisfactory forty-five minutes.

Wilkin’s side would have been braced for the Silkmen turning up the intensity, but that wasn’t entirely how things panned out. The second half began in lively fashion, but it was Telford who looked the likelier to grab the game’s next goal.

Stenson’s hold-up play and touch with a defender at his back set up Walker to find the narrowest of gaps on the right of the box, slipping through to cross. The hosts defended the moment only partially, and Ammar Dyer’s second cross brought claims for handball and a penalty, waved away by referee Jacob Viera.

The Bucks were dictating more than dominating, but a rare moment at the other end again highlighted how much the Bucks would rue not finding a second goal.

Just after the hour, Mellor drew a foul close to the right corner of the 18-yard box, and Macc had the moment they needed. Elliott lined up the free-kick and struck a unstoppable shot into Gracey’s top-right corner.

The goal livened up the hosts. Right-back Lewis Fensome wasted a good exchange of passes, surging forward but then skying his effort on goal, and Gracey had to race from his goal and slide along the turf to gather from the predatory Mellor.

Rooney’s side didn’t lay siege to Gracey’s goal, trusting that the chances would come, but similarly, the Bucks did get chances to counter-attack as Macc moved higher up the pitch.

Wilkin replaced Stenson with Adan George with 15 minutes remaining, and his speed ensured that the Silkmen couldn’t overcommit to forcing a winner.

Macc had penalty claims dismissed when Piggott lost possession, trying to bring the ball up the right touchline, and Justin Johnson went down under Dyer’s attentions as he burst into the area.

Jamie Meddows, who was not quite at his best, but always wanting to make things happen, had a shot deflected out for a corner as he arrived on to the ball in a Bucks’ breakaway moment.

Piggott then paid a physical price for his commitment to the cause, suffering a bang on the head that required attention and a stoppage that was by no means deliberate, but had the effect of killing any momentum Macc hoped to build.

At the other end, Macc’s final push saw captain Paul Dawson fire wastefully into the side netting.

One final moment summed up Macc’s afternoon. David Solademi invited Gracey to come and collect a bouncing ball, but the keeper misjudged it slightly and had to head clear. The ball landed at the feet of substitute Isaac Buckley-Ricketts. Urged to shoot, he did so, sending an effort horribly wide from 25 yards.

A point apiece was a fair reward for both sides, but the Bucks left with a sense of having got the very least they deserved from a positive, resilient display.

AFC Telford United: Gracey, Dyer, Cranston, Piggott, Solademi, Fletcher, Walker (Armson 90), Leshabela, Dinanga (Lawal 79), Stenson (George 74), Meddows. Subs not used: Fridye-Harper, Cawthorne, Ilesanmi, Williams.

Remi Walker gave AFC Telford United an early lead away to Macclesfield Picture: Euan Manning Photography