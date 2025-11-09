"Our slow start cost us again" - head coach on Telford Tigers' defeat to the leaders

Tigers have struggled to get any positive results from the Link Centre in recent years and this NIHL National League clash would prove no different.

Brynley Capps, James Smith and David Thomson gave the Tigers hope, but they ran out of time in the closing stages.

“Our slow start cost us again," said Watkins. "We have had a couple of games recently where our first period performance has not been good enough and we have ended up chasing the game.

"You can’t give a team like Swindon, with all their attacking talent, a three-goal lead.

"Our second and third period performance was much better and we really put them under pressure in the third period but it wasn’t enough. We have to learn the lessons from previous games and play for the full 60 minutes.”



In the opening minute of the contest the hosts were ahead with their first shot of the game. A poor turnover by the Telford defence allowed Tyler Watkins to score.

Tigers hit back within five minutes. A defence-splitting pass by Scott McKenzie allowed Brynley Capps to tap home from close range to level the score.

But Tigers continued to frustrate, with defensive errors leading to a short handed breakaway for Swindon. With Luc Johnson serving a penalty, Tomasz Malasinski broke away and shot past Brad Day after another turnover in the Swindon defensive zone proved costly.

Watkins added a third goal after being the recipient of a lucky bounce of the puck, allowing him to score from almost on the goal line after a mishit shot fell perfectly for him.

Swindon added a fourth goal before the period was over. Owen Griffiths shot wide of the goal but the puck bounced off the glass and landed perfectly for Ed Bradley to score into the open net.

Telford headed into the break with a lot of work to do.

A goalless second period followed, meaning Tigers needed a big third period to get anything out of the game.

Three minutes into the third period Tigers pulled a goal back. Jake Price - who had returned to the roster for the first time this season after recovering from injury - drove towards the Swindon goal and created a rebound which allowed James Smith to score.

The lead was cut to one goal a minute later when Capps sent an inch-perfect pass to David Thomson to score.

Telford had all the momentum, but could not get the vital fourth goal. With 90 seconds left on the clock, Day was pulled from goal but Tigers ran out of time and will end up rueing their first period performance once again.