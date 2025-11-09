Old boy Roscrow ends Saints' winning streak

After opening up a gap at the top of the JD Cymru Premier following a long sequence of victories, Saints saw their impressive run halted by a 3-2 home league defeat on Friday night.

Roscrow, the former TNS striker, struck a stoppage-time winner at Park Hall as Cardiff Met climbed to sixth in the league table.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time to goals from Jasper Payne and Lifumpa Mwandw, Ben Clark and Ryan Brobbel, from the penalty spot, pulled Saints level just past the hour.

But it was to be Cardiff Met’s night as Roscrow left it late to inflict just a second league defeat in 16 games on TNS this season, the first since a 3-0 home reverse against Briton Ferry Llansawel on August 10.

As TNS now turn their focus to Friday night’s league trip to Flint Town United, head coach Craig Harrison, when asked if he’s hoping for a big reaction from his side, said: “I’m not hoping for a reaction, there better be a reaction, there better be.

"There’s no bones about it because that was, from all round performance there, I’m really disappointed, really disappointed.

“It’s really, really sloppy and not like us, so it’s not acceptable. It’s not acceptable.”Cardiff Met moved ahead when Jasper Payne headed home an inviting cross from the right from Lewis Rees.

It got better for the visitors seven minutes before the break as Rees turned provider once again with his cross converted by Lifumpa Mwandwe.¶¶

Saints reduced the arrears in the 55th minute when Clark turned in a cross from Danny Redmond.¶¶

It was soon 2-2, Brobbel converting a penalty given for handball by Sam Richards.¶

There were then chances at either end before Roscrow had the final word in stoppage time with a low finish to the corner of the net after being set up by Eliot Evans.

TNS are still nine points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Penybont lost 4-0 at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday, while Caernarfon, in third, were held to a 2-2 draw by Haverfordwest.