Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea following ninth defeat in 11
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Chelsea.
By Liam Keen
Published
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was not at fault for the goals and did make some good saves, but ultimately conceded three.
Not at fault: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
Tchatchoua seemed to get to grips with Garnarcho but Chelsea's opener came from his side when he failed to close the winger down.
Error: 5
Santi Bueno
The defender was caught out for the third goal as he was beaten for pace by Garnacho.
Beaten: 5
Ladislav Krejci
A spirited display from Krejci, but he's seemingly fighting alone currently as Wolves continue to struggle at the bottom of the table.
Alone: 6