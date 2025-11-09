Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea following ninth defeat in 11

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was not at fault for the goals and did make some good saves, but ultimately conceded three.

Not at fault: 5

Jackson Tchatchoua

Tchatchoua seemed to get to grips with Garnarcho but Chelsea's opener came from his side when he failed to close the winger down.

Error: 5

Santi Bueno

The defender was caught out for the third goal as he was beaten for pace by Garnacho.

Beaten: 5

Ladislav Krejci

A spirited display from Krejci, but he's seemingly fighting alone currently as Wolves continue to struggle at the bottom of the table.

Alone: 6