"He knows our club very well" - Wolves players welcome new head coach decision

Telford-born Edwards arrives as the new boss with experience as a player and coach at Molineux, as he plunges himself into a relegation battle on his return to the club.

When asked if his experience and knowledge of Wolves will help, Hwang said: "Of course, we need more experience and someone who can make our team stronger.

"He understands the Premier League and the team philosophy. We always attack and defend together, this is our philosophy, and the fans always support us even when we lose 3-0.

"We give everything for the fans and ourselves and it will help us after the international break.

"I'm not too old but in this group I'm a senior player and I will give everything.

"I will show it on the pitch as much as possible."

Results and performances have seen a rift between the fans and players, as supporters voice their anger.