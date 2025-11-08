Wolves handed Rob Edwards green light after deal agreed with Middlesbrough

In recent days, the former Wolves defender and coach has become the club's top target to replace Vitor Pereira, who was axed on Sunday following a poor start to the season.

After Gary O'Neil pulled out of the running to make a shock return to Molineux, the Boro boss quickly emerged as Wolves' top target.

Earlier this week Boro denied Wolves permission to speak to Edwards, however the club remained confident they would be able to bring in the former Luton and Watford boss.

Talks had taken place between Wolves and Edwards' representatives - and after Edwards' scheduled press conference on Friday ahead of Boro's clash with Birmingham City, there was an expectation that a deal would be struck.

The situation moved at pace on Saturday morning, with Edwards stood down from being in charge of Boro for their clash against Blues.

As a result of this ongoing saga, Boro then accused Wolves of breaking Premier League rules in their attempt to poach Edwards.

A club source told The Telegraph: “Unfortunately Wolves have behaved at a standard less than we expect and we believe their conduct is in breach of Premier League regulations.”

Edwards only joined Boro back in the summer (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Boro have now released a statement saying that the club agreed to let Wolves speak to Edwards after terms have been agreed between the two clubs.

In their statement, Boro said: "Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves.

"We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.

"First team coaches Adi Viveash and Harry Watling, and Academy manager Craig Liddle, will take charge of team affairs for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City at the Riverside."