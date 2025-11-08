West Brom boss shares dialogue and vision reality with club owners amid tough run

Scrutiny has increased on Mason's role as head coach after a poor run of form left the Baggies down in 15th in the Championship ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Mason, who leads his side against Oxford at home on Saturday, said conversations are "good" with chairman Patel, club president Andrew Nestor and director of football operations Ian Pearce.

The head coach also made the point of Albion's recovery from a couple of years ago and the final stages of Guochaun Lai's ownership, where administration loomed as a real possibility.

"We speak a lot," Mason said. "I think sometimes externally people forget what the club have been through in the last couple of years and the journey that we're on.

"The decisions we've had to make for the benefit and the progress of the club, I'm happy with what we've done.

"We've got a clear vision. I think the owners have come in and done a great job in the last 18 months of stabilising the club and putting us in a position where we can kick on.

"The dialogue - the conversations are good. We speak a lot. I speak a lot with Andrew, Pearcey, the chairman as well."

Signs of Albion's off-field recovery included the late window sales of key players such as academy graduate attacker Tom Fellows and defender Darnell Furlong, the entire right side of the pitch.

Player of the season Torbjorn Heggem was also sold.

Owner and chairman Shilen Patel, left, with president Andrew Nestor this summer. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It was our situation and decisions we had to make for the longer-term benefit," Mason added. "I think from our first game three of our starters aren't here, but I knew the situation we were in and I'm fully supportive of the decisions we made.

"The most important thing is the short-term, but the long-term for this club, that we put ourselves in a position where we can compete and get back to where we all desire to be.

"No excuses. Sometimes things can take longer to connect with players and build relationships, but I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses from that point of view.

"If they (results) were to go how they, in my opinion, they should have been, and we haven't conceded a couple of late goals, I'm pretty sure you'd be sitting here and having a completely different angle."