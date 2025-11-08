Steve Bull: Managerless Wolves must show heart in Chelsea test

James Collins has got experience of taking the first time alongside Steve Davis in 2022, so he will know how hard it is.

He might have a different perspective on how to set the team up and you never know, we might surprise people at Stamford Bridge.

It will be tough for them, but I know they will represent the club well and give it a good go.

This game will not make or break the season, but we still have to go down there and give a good account of ourselves.

The players have to roll their sleeves up and do it for the fans.

They have shown it in certain games this season, if they give 100 per cent then the crowd will get behind them. Wolves fans want hard workers and players with the bit between their teeth.