Shropshire golfer keeps place in England girls' squad

The Hill Valley star is one of six players included in the group with newcomers Mia Ingham, Daisy Lee and Ria Prabhakar joining her and current team-mates Emily Peaford and Ellie Lichtenhein.

Crump has enjoyed another superb year, underlining her status as one of the most promising junior female players in the country by retaining her English Girls’ stroke play championship crown. She also reached the final stage of qualifying for the Women’s Open.

"The work these players put in ahead of next season will define who they are when the pressure is on,” said England Golf Women’s Performance Manager, Jenny Henderson.

“Each player brings unique strengths, and we are looking forward to supporting them with opportunities to grow, compete, and achieve something special. The commitment and energy I’ve already seen gives me great confidence in what’s ahead.”