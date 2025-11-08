Michael Appleton slams ‘disappointing’ second-half display as Shrewsbury Town fall to Crewe

Salop went into the clash unbeaten in their last four League Two games - and five in all competitions - but their momentum was halted by the Railwaymen, who rallied after the break to claim all three points.

Former Shrewsbury loanee Tommi O’Reilly restored Crewe’s lead early in the second half before substitute Omar Bogle wrapped up the victory late on.

Appleton was left frustrated by his side’s display after the interval, saying: “I had no issues up to halftime, and then for the first three or four minutes or so. I thought we looked lively, but then after that, there wasn’t really much positive to speak about.

“We got out-fought. We lost too many duels and ultimately, the result followed.

“It’s very disappointing because we were competitive in the first half. They are a decent side, but we held our own and were as good as them.

“But then in the second half, there was certainly a spell between the 55th and 65th minute where we didn't cope with them at all.

“We lost too many duels, we lost too many headers. They were on the front foot, we couldn’t get up the pitch.

“We were quite fortunate to keep it at 2-1 for as long as we did, and that gave us an opportunity.

“But then when we got those opportunities and we got in and around the final third, we weren’t clinical enough.”

Goalkeeper Will Brook produced two excellent first-half saves to deny Crewe, but could do little to prevent Owen Lunt’s opener.

Josh Ruffels netted his first goal in Shrewsbury colours since joining the club in mid-October, levelling midway through the first period with a superb low left-footed strike.

However, after the break, Crewe came out with purpose and quickly regained the lead through O’Reilly - who spent a period last season on loan at Shrewsbury. Bogle then sealed the points for the hosts in stoppage time.

The defeat ended Shrewsbury’s unbeaten run and brought an end to a recent spell of defensive solidity, having kept three clean sheets in their previous four league outings.

Asked if it was a worry that his side conceded three goals, Appleton admitted: “It is. But, let’s hope it is just an isolated concern and worry.

“We want to do better in those moments and be much better.

“Hopefully, whether it's Northampton in midweek or against Newport next week, when those moments come again, we need to be stronger.”

However, Appleton reserved praise for Josh Ruffels’ contribution.

“I think he has had a good day. Certainly his performance is not one that I am looking at and thinking that I need to address or be worried about.

“There were plenty of other performances that I will be addressing at some point.

“I have not brought him in to score goals for us, but he can chip in with a goal or two.

“We have brought him in to give us a calmness and competitiveness in the middle of the park.

“From a performance point of view I have no issues with him, it is up there with what I expect from him.

“It was in other areas of the pitch where I thought we let ourselves down a bit, and I think those players will feel the same.”