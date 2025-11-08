Crewe 3 Shrewsbury 1: Salop's unbeaten run comes to an end

Salop entered the clash unbeaten in their last four League Two games - and five in all competitions - but their momentum was halted by the Railwaymen, who rallied after the break to claim all three points.

Josh Ruffels had earlier netted his first goal in Shrewsbury colours since joining the club in mid-October to bring them level, but it wasn’t enough to extend their run as the visitors conceded two second-half goals.

More than 1,600 travelling fans made the trip to Gresty Road, only to see their side come under sustained second-half pressure, as Crewe substitute Omar Bogle struck the decisive blow late on.

Michael Appleton made one change from Shrewsbury’s last league game against Oldham Athletic two weeks earlier, as Tommy McDermott dropped to the bench and was replaced by Josh Ruffels.

Two former Salop players lined up for Crewe in Tommi O’Reilly and Mickey Demetriou. Demetriou played a key role in Shrewsbury’s promotion to League One in the 2014/15 season.

The two sides gathered before kick-off to mark Remembrance and pay tribute to the fallen servicemen and women. A period of silence was impeccably observed by both sets of supporters.

From the off, Salop looked to derail the Railwaymen as Anthony Scully showed great skill and trickery to advance into the box, while a header from Ismael Kabia went over the bar.

Salop‘s Will Brook made his first crucial save of the afternoon on the 15-minute mark, denying Emre Tezgel’s header as the hosts began to rally.

Ismael Kabia’s dazzling run on the counter led to several chances for Town, with shots from Scully and Sam Clucas testing the Crewe defence.

However, on the break themselves, Crewe were ruthless, dismantling Shrewsbury’s back line to take the lead with a well-worked move. Owen Lunt finished the sequence, firing into the right side of the goal in the 21st minute.

But Salop weren’t behind for long, as a moment of brilliance from Josh Ruffels drew them level.

After good work from Kabia, Ruffels found himself on the edge of the box with a shooting opportunity, producing a stunning low-driven left-footed strike into the bottom-right corner to send the away end into bedlam - a fine first goal in Salop colours.

Tezgel, on loan at Crewe from Stoke City, continued to be a threat, firing wide after a good run in behind before seeing a header comfortably held.

Brook then produced his second outstanding save of the first half, this time denying winger Calum Agius, who looked almost certain to find the back of the net after cutting into the box and going one-on-one with the keeper.

After the break, Crewe came out with purpose, looking to quickly regain their lead. They came desperately close when James Connolly’s header crashed against the post.

Although Shrewsbury survived that scare, they were unable to repel the danger moments later, as Tommi O’Reilly struck in the 56th minute.

Once again, Crewe found success down the left side. The 21-year-old - who spent last season on loan at Salop - drove a powerful low strike across goal and into the bottom-right corner.

Emre Tezgel had two chances to extend Crewe’s lead and put daylight between the sides, but he was unable to find the target. The hosts had another opportunity to make it three when Brook came far off his line to clear, leaving the goal exposed.

Moments later, Sam Clucas fired wide with Shrewsbury’s best chance of the half after good work from Scully. And after several changes, Shrewsbury began to threat as substitute Tommy McDermott fired wide.

But Crewe wrapped up the points late on when substitute Omar Bogle broke away, held off Tom Anderson’s challenge, and finished calmly past Brook to seal victory and end Salop’s unbeaten run.



Lineups

Shrewsbury Town: Brook, Hoole, Stubbs (Anderson, 64), Boyle, Ruffels, Kabia (McDermott, 78), Sang, Perry (Marquis, 65), Clucas, Lloyd, Scully (Aneke, 78)

Subs: Harrison, Benning, England

Crewe: Booth, Billington, Connolly, Demetriou, Finney (Hutchinson, 32), Thomas, Sanders, O’Reilly (Holicek, 75), Lunt, Agius (Bogle, 87), Tezgel

Subs: Waller, Mingi, Rankine, Moult

Attendance: 6,614 (1,674 away)