Chelsea v Wolves preview: Interim boss rebuilding confidence for London trip

Interim Wolves boss James Collins is working to rebuild the players' confidence and has called on them to start the club's revival at Chelsea tonight.

The under-21s head coach has taken team training all week alongside under-18s boss Richard Walker and will manage them at Stamford Bridge this evening following Vitor Pereira's sacking.

Taking over a team that has two points from 10 Premier League games and is rock bottom of the table, Collins was keen to stay positive and outline Wolves' strengths ahead of a tough trip to the capital.

He said: "I've watched the opponent to try and find strengths and weaknesses and how we can counter-act that, mixed with looking at our group and what our strengths are and how we can cause them problems.

"I'm trying to help them with the lack of confidence they've been suffering because it's hard when your losing games of football."

When asked if he is confident Wolves can turn it around this season, Collins added: "Very. There's 28 games to go, nearly 90 points to play for, and if you listen to everybody out there then Wolves are down.

"I don't see it that way. Put some results together, put some performances together and you'll need a bit of luck along the way at places like Chelsea, but there's a lot of time left and a lot of points to play for.

"That was the message we delivered to the players this week. It starts now, 28 games to go, lets get some points.

"We felt it was important to ask why they felt it was going wrong and not getting enough points, because there's no doubt we haven't got as many points as we probably should.

James Collins (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"We found out what they thought they were missing in training and tried to add some of that and talked to them about their mindset."

This is the second time Collins has taken the first team, following his eight-game stint as interim alongside Steve Davis in 2022 before Julen Lopetegui was appointed.

During that time, Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno emerged from the academy and had their breakthroughs - with the latter still an important member of the team to this day.

Injuries to Rodrigo Gomes and Matt Doherty, and Emmanuel Agbadou's suspension, will open up at least one place in the 20-man squad for a young player - and Collins could potentially drop some senior players to give more youngsters an opportunity.

He added: "We might get a couple of my boys around the squad as well, that I think are capable of being around it.

"We'll make the decision from there.

James Collins (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"It's difficult as a first team manager in the Premier League to throw kids in when you're losing games.

"It's a little bit easier for me because I know them really well and I trust them.

"Tawanda Chirewa, Mateus Mane and Enso Gonzalez have been with me all of this season and I think are good enough for first team football and possibly Premier League football.

"You'll not know until they get an opportunity, whether this (Chelsea game) is the right opportunity, who knows. But they are not far off this group.

"I watched the first team group all week and those players are more than capable of competing with them.

"Whether it's me or the new manager that comes in, they will add real value to the club."