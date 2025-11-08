AFC Telford United bounce back with draw at Macclesfield
AFC Telford United bounced back from their midweek defeat to Merthyr Town with a credible draw at Macclesfield.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Bucks went in front in the north west following a quick counter attack.
The visitors worked the ball well and Remi Walker fired past the home goalkeeper for his eighth strike of the campaign.
It stayed that way until just after the hour mark when the home side levelled.
Danny Elliott wrapped in a free kick from the edge of the box - to earn the visitors a point.
More reaction to follow.