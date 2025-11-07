West Brom v Oxford: Ryan Mason needs more than a system change - he needs major solutions to Albion's attacking woes

After that impressive start which delivered three wins from the first four games - the lack of victories and more so the lack of goals have seen Albion slip down a tight Championship table.

They have won just two of the last ten games - and in that time they have netted on just six occasions.

More startling, Mason's side have scored three times in the last six outings - and two of them came in the same game.

Albion's scoring statistics rank down there with the sides in the relegation zone - and if they can't find a solution soon they may well find themselves slipping towards that end of the table.

The latest defeat at Charlton was a gut punch of a result - with the winner coming courtesy of a 95th Sonny Carey goal, after Albion had spurned the games big chances.

In truth, the performance at The Valley was better than in previous weeks in terms of creating chances, although they had set a pretty low bar.