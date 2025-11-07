Saints looking to shine under the lights

Saints, league champions for the last four seasons, are currently nine points above second-placed Penybont at the top of the table.

Craig Harrison’s consistent side are on a blistering run of 13 wins in a row in all competitions, with 10 of those victories coming in the league.

Cardiff Met head to Oswestry eighth in the table, with the Park Hall clash one of two league games taking place tonight, with four more matches being played tomorrow.

Saints were 3-1 winners when the teams last met in the capital in September with the TNS goals scored by Danny Davies, Ben Wilson and Rory Holden.

Saints continued their winning run by progressing to the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup - the Welsh League Cup - with a 3-0 victory over Caernarfon Town under the Park Hall lights on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half, TNS found the net three times after the break on a night that Harrison made nine changes to his starting XI from last weekend’s 3-2 league win at Haverfordwest County.

Midfielder Jack Nadin, who scored twice against Caernarfon, said: “I think the first half was quite tough. They were quite compact and it was hard to break them down.

“In the second half the game opened up massively and we used that really well.”