Ryan Mason receives West Brom midfield boost and has no issues with international call

The 26-year-old, who this week was called up to Republic of Ireland duty despite just half hour of club football since the last break, has been sidelined with a muscle issue.

But he has returned to training and completed one light session prior to the clash against Oxford, with supporters expecting to see a response from poor recent form against the lowly U's.

Head coach Ryan Mason revealed at his press conference on Friday that Molumby could be considered in contention to face Oxford if he came through training on Friday unscathed.

Fellow midfielder Toby Collyer, the on-loan Manchester United midfielder, has also briefly trained with Albion after hamstring issues.

Mason said: "Jayson has trained with a team. He's had one session with a team so we're going to decide on him.

"Toby has had one session with a team. The extent of the training sessions we've had haven't been too tough just because of the fact we played Tuesday night.

"We're going to see this afternoon and decide on the squad and the team tomorrow."

Molumby picked up his muscle issue playing for Ireland in World Cup qualifying action last time out and exacerbated the issue as a substitute for the injured Collyer in the home win against Preston last month in the first game back.

He returns to duty with Ireland next month for two more important qualifiers - though is suspended for the first of them against Portugal.

Asked if his recall for national duty was a concern, Mason said: "No, it's international football. I understand the pull of playing for your country.

"I'm a passionate Englishman. When I was called up to English squads it was the best thing in the world.

"He is suspended for the first game, so by the time the second game arrives hopefully he would have built up a little bit more fitness and a bit more confidence in the muscle injury that he had a few weeks ago."

Albion's current other absentees Jed Wallace (calf) and George Campbell (groin) are not ready to return.