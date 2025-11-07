Loan striker set to stay at Shrewsbury Town for rehab after recently undergoing knee surgery

The striker joined the club on loan from Peterborough United back in the summer - and netted twice in his first two appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old, who signed for Posh from Colchester United in August 2024, then picked up a knee injury in the defeat to MK Dons in September, and has had to undergo knee surgery.

Ihionvien was initially set for up to six months on the sidelines following the surgery.

However, Salop boss Michael Appleton has explained that it could potentially be less than that and the club will have more of an idea in the coming weeks.

He also explained that the striker will remain at Salop to undergo his rehab, rather than go back to his parent club.

He said: "I think he was a little bit shocked and sort of devastated at first when he picked up the injury.

"But I think after numerous conversations with the medical team and myself and people around him, I think he's getting his head around what he needs to do and how he needs to do it.

"It could be anything. Like anything, I suppose, with those types of things, it's how you react in the early stages. It could be anything from three to four months, or it might be four to six months.

"I can't give you any definitive time. But I suppose, you know, like maybe six weeks, eight weeks into the rehab, we might have a bit more of an indication.

"At this moment in time, I think the thoughts and the ideas that he would do is rehab here."