Goalscoring defender Will Boyle wants more as Shrewsbury Town man singles out coach for set piece impact

.



The former Cheltenham Town and Huddersfield Town defender arrived at Salop this summer from rivals Wrexham - and like most of the new recruits endured a frustrating start to the League Two campaign.

But in recent weeks things have begun to click collectively and personally for Boyle.

Salop strung three clean sheets together last month and in the league they are unbeaten in their last four with two wins and two draws - with Boyle netting in two of his last three league outings.

They continued their recent upturn in form with an FA Cup win over South Shield last week - and return to league action this weekend with a tricky trip to Crewe.