Gary O'Neil front runner for Championship job days after turning down chance to make Wolves return

The former AFC Bournemouth manager spent 16 months in charge at Wolves - but was axed last December and replaced by Vitor Pereira.

Pereira was sacked on Sunday after Wolves failed to win any of their first ten games of the Premier League season - and soon after the news emerged O'Neil was linked with a shock return to Molineux to take over from the man who replaced him.

O'Neil quickly became the leading contender for the job, just eleven months on from his sacking and had held talks with Wolves bosses.

Both parties were close to agreeing personal terms - however a deal fell through when the 42-year-old decided against taking the role.

Now it has emerged that O'Neil could soon be back in the dugout.

The former midfielder has emerged as a front runner for the Southampton job - with the Saints having sacked Will Still just months after he took charge following a bad run of results.

According to fresh reports, O'Neil is the front runner for the job but it has been claimed that the Saints are still early in their processes of finding a successor to Still.