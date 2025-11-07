AFC Bridgnorth boss is targeting back-to-back wins

The Meadow Men slipped down to seventh in the Midland League last Saturday following a frustrating draw at home to AFC North Kilworth.

They head to Chelmsley Town tomorrow and then welcome bottom-of-the-table Allexton & New Parks the following weekend with boss Griffiths looking for a maximum haul.

"It was a frustrating afternoon on Saturday,” said Griffiths, who saw George Shaw score. “Sometimes you have to solve problems and on Saturday we couldn’t solve them.

“We were looking at nine points from the games against Kilworth, Chelmsley and Allexton & New Parks, but we have to forget about last Saturday now and have got to get the maximum six points from the next two games to keep us in the play-off mix.”

Griffiths recruited an old face for last weekend’s clash with keeper Josh Lewis returning from Stourport to take the place of the injured Craig Pain.

Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson hopes the return of goalkeeper Matt Holmes can help his side discover some consistency in North West Counties First Division South.

​Experienced No.1 Holmes has missed the last five games through injury and though Dawson's men have picked up some positive results, the boss is relishing his regular keeper's return.

Town​​​​​​ who fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at New Mills last Saturday, are one place above the relegation places and host Cheadle Heath Nomads tomorrow.

Third-placed Telford Town will be confident of adding three points to their tally when they welcome bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Sporting.

The other two sides in the drop zone go head-to-head as Haughmond travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

Shawbury host Alsager Town, who sit one place above them in 14th, while Allscott Heath are away to Sandbach United.

Shifnal Town will be looking to build on a fine display in midweek when they host Witton Albion in Northern West One.

Town are sitting second in the standings after beating Vauxhall Motors 5-2 on Wednesday night. Shaquile Leachman-Whittingham was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Whitchurch Alport turn their attention to the FA Vase as they host United Counties League Division One outfit Radford.

In the Hellenic League, Ludlow Town will look to bounce back to winning ways at home to Clanfield 85 tomorrow after suffering their biggest defeat of the season.

An afternoon to forget saw Town crash 7-1 at Shortwood United.