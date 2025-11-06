Wolves head coach front runner revealed as shortlist drawn up

Wolves were in advanced talks with Gary O'Neil about a shock return to the club, before he pulled out of the race and the club continued assessing other candidates.

Edwards has always been high on that list of possible successors to Vitor Pereira, who was sacked on Sunday, and it is now understood that talks have taken place with representatives about a move.

The former Wolves defender, academy coach and one-time interim boss is now one of the front runners for the job as negotiations continue.

However, Wolves are still discussing with other candidates and the club have now drawn up a small shortlist of desired coaches as they aim to make an appointment as soon as possible.