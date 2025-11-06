Liam Keen comment: Wolves must win back fans' trust to have any hope of miraculous survival

A letter penned by supporters' groups this week called for communication from the very top of Fosun and questioned the identity, ambition and direction of Wolves, while admitting a lack of faith in club chairman Jeff Shi.

The recruitment process for a new head coach is ongoing following Vitor Pereira's sacking, while the club must also find another solution behind the scenes now that director of professional football - essentially the sporting director - Domenico Teti left by mutual consent.

It is fair to say that the club is at a crossroads. Fractured at the top, lacking a long-term vision and, in the short-term, bottom of the Premier League with no wins from 10 games and eight points from safety.

It is no wonder that the supporters have aired their frustration and the rift between the fans, club hierarchy and players may be the biggest we have seen for some time.

A new head coach will be appointed soon and that person has two big tasks on their hands.

Firstly, and perhaps most obviously, they need to make Wolves competitive. Although the squad is poor, unbalanced and lacking in some areas, there are some talented players in there.

It is certainly possible for a new boss to make Wolves hard to beat and competitive in the Premier League. The challenge is then to turn that results.

Although surviving this season will take a miracle, to some extent, it is still possible and must be the target.