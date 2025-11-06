Dawley are the talk of the town after derby win

A keenly-contested clash at Wrockwardine Wood between two of the Premier Division high-fliers proved to be a one-sided affair as Town ran out 4-1 winners.

Jason Harris led the victory charge for the visitors with two goals, while Brodie McLeod capped a power-packed performance by finding the net along with Liam Bullock.

The clash between the Premier Division's top two - Church Stretton and FC Nations - proved to be a predictably tight affair.

Penalties were needed to decide who progressed after the tie ended 0-0. And it was Nations who edged through after winning the shootout 4-2.

A flying start helped Bridgnorth Spartans to a 3-2 win at Gobowen Celtic.

Ryan Mountford, Harry Minifie and Sam Owen fired Spartans 3-0 up inside 10 minutes. Celtic's Kai Hurdman cut the deficit before half-time and Joe Pierpoint netted in stoppage time at the end of the clash.

Shifnal Town marched into the next round off the back of a 5-2 success at Llanymynech.

A battle for the ball in the clash at Telford College

Shrewsbury Juniors are also through. They beat hosts NC United 4-3 on penalties after their game had ended goalless.

Telford Town Reserves battled through by the odd goal in five at home to FC Nations Development.

Shaun Davies (two) and Liam Jones netted for Telford with Christian Wilkinson and Cosmin Ghita replying.

Ellesmere Rangers cruised into the third round thanks to 6-1 success at Whitchurch Alport 1946.

Tawanda Melusi bagged a brace with Louie Millington, Brendon Price, Tom Shakeshaft and Tommy Clarke netting once each. Nathan Brayford scored a consolation effort for Alport.

The league action saw Division One promotion hopefuls Brown Clee and Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development hit the goal trail.

Clee heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Weston Rhyn as they powered to a 13-0 success.

Daniel Corfield topped the scoring charts with a hat-trick. James Brassington, Daniel Fox and Henry Gibbons all struck twice with Joe Markall, Matthew Whitehead, Benjamin Scobie and Charlie Humphreys completing the scoring.

The victory left Clee sitting third, two points behind Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development, who beat Ercall Colts 8-0.

Jesse Byron, Liam Edwards and Kasper Przybylski all bagged braces and Daniel Churm and Jack Evason netted once each.

Visiting Dawley Town won 4-1 at Wrockwardine Wood

Ercall Rangers are still setting the pace at the top following a 2-1 success at home to Ercall 1975.

Logan Wittaker, Sebbie Nkamtoh-Kaba and Aw Sileye Soumare were on target in Telford Town Development's 3-1 win away to Mereside Rangers.

St Martins came out on top in a lively clash against visiting Ercall Aces, winning 4-3, while Wrockwardine Wood Development beat Ercall Evolution 1-0.

Ryan Jones was the star of the show with a hat-trick last Thursday night as Allscott Heath Reserves won 5-3 at Haughmond Development.

Jones gave his side a ninth-minute lead, but Haughmond were level at the break thanks to a strike from Luke Mason.

The second half provided plenty of goalmouth action as Ryan Guryn and Jay Barnett put Allscott 3-1 up. A late flurry of goals then saw Jones strike twice to complete his treble, while Emmanuel Afriyie notched a double for the hosts.

Another night clash saw Shawbury United Development pick up a comfortable 4-0 victory on the road at Wem Town Colts.

Gregory Dakin, Jake Brown, Harvie Warrington and substitute Charlie Evans bagged the goals.